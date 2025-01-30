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Aroon Up, Down MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Aroon Up & Down Indicator Example MetaTrader Chart
3rd Generation Moving Average is an advanced version of the standard moving average (MA) indicator for MetaTrader. It implements a rather simple lag-reducing procedure based on the longer MA period. The method was first described by M. Duerschner in his article Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0 (in German). The presented version uses λ = 2, which provides the best possible lag-reducing. Higher λ increases similarity with the classic moving average. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5. It does not require using any DLLBreakeven Line Indicator for MT5
Breakeven Line Indicator is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Basing Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using histogram lines (in MT4) or custom candles (in MT5) directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be changed via input parameters. You can also turn on alerts for when a new basing candle appears.BB MACD indicator MT5
BB MACD MetaTrader indicator — is a basic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator variation, which helps in detecting the trend change points and measuring the current trend's strength. The indicator is drawn in the separate window on the chart and consists of two lines (blue and red) and the dots, which can be either green or magenta. The change of the dots' color is a good signal provider, while the width of gap between the two lines indicates the strength of the current trend. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.