BB MACD MetaTrader indicator — is a basic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator variation, which helps in detecting the trend change points and measuring the current trend's strength. The indicator is drawn in the separate window on the chart and consists of two lines (blue and red) and the dots, which can be either green or magenta. The change of the dots' color is a good signal provider, while the width of gap between the two lines indicates the strength of the current trend. This indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.

Basing Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using histogram lines (in MT4) or custom candles (in MT5) directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be changed via input parameters. You can also turn on alerts for when a new basing candle appears.