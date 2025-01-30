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Beginner indicator MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Beginner MetaTrader indicator — a very simple custom indicator that displays the local tops and bottoms on the chart with the red and blue dots near them. It analyzes the maximum and minimums on the certain period and then compares them to the range, in which the currency pair was trading, and if the top/bottom is significant enough, it marks it with the dot. This indicator redraws itself and thus should not be used for generating trading signals as the dots' positions may change. Both MT4 and MT5 versions of the indicator are available.
Input parameters
- AllBars (default = 0) — the amount of bars to use for calculations (0 — all bars). There is no reason to change it.
- Otstup (default = 30) — the number of percents that are cut from the range before comparing maximums and minimums to determine their significance. The higher this number is the more frequent are the dots.
- Per (default = 9) — the period, on which the maximums and minimums are calculated at given moment. The higher is the number the fewer dots are drawn.
It is very important to understand that this indicator cannot be used for actual trade signals. For example, you cannot sell when the red dot appears or buy when the blue one is drawn — you will end up losing. This indicator can only be used to quickly find the support and resistance levels if you trade some breakout system or to develop your own indicators.
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BMA MetaTrader indicator or Band Moving Average — was created by using the original moving average indicator and the idea from one of the site's visitors. The indicator displays itself in the form of three lines: the central one is the standard MT4/MT5 moving average (which can be simple, exponential or weighted), the upper line is the same as the central one but lifted up by 2% (by default), the lower line is the same as the central one but pushed down by 2%. Those two additional lines serve as the support and resistance levels. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.Bollinger Squeeze Advanced MT5
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