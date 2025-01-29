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Breakeven Line Indicator for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Breakeven Line Indicator is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
You can press the Shift + B keyboard shortcut to hide or show the breakeven line. The indicator supports multiple input parameters to configure the calculations and the looks.
Input parameters
- IgnoreLong (default = false) — if true, the indicator will ignore long positions and will only calculate the breakeven line based on short positions.
- IgnoreShort (default = false) — if true, the indicator will ignore short positions and will only calculate the breakeven line based on long positions.
- line_color_buy (default = clrTeal) — the color for the breakeven line when the total cumulative position is long.
- line_color_sell (default = clrPink) — the color for the breakeven line when the total cumulative position is short.
- line_color_neutral (default = clrSlateGray) — the color for the breakeven line when the total cumulative position is neutral.
- line_style (default = STYLE_SOLID) — the breakeven line style.
- line_width (default = 1) — the breakeven line width.
- font_color (default = clrSlateGray) — text color.
- font_size (default = 12) — text size.
- font_face (default = "Courier") — text font face.
- ObjectPrefix (default = "BEL") — the prefix for chart objects' names. It lets the indicator avoid conflicts with other chart tools.
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