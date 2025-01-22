An MQL5 Expert Advisor that reacts to high-impact forex news events using the MQL5 Calendar. It identifies news related to inflation (CPI/PPI) and interest rate decisions, placing breakout trades with pending orders. Ideal for traders looking to automate news-based strategies. (This is just a starting point)

An advancement of the MetaQuotes zigzag with an oscillator mode, current bar leg tracking, fib levels, and dynamic scaling