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Indicators

AIS Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksej Poljakov
Aleksej Poljakov

Aleksej Poljakov

4.7 (7)
92 products 28 articles 11 codes 67 comments
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The indicator shows the correlation of two currency pairs. It implements several approaches, which I found the most interesting.

Indicator settings:

  • SecSymbol - the second symbol by which the correlation is built;
  • Type - correlation type
  • iPeriod - indicator period.

This indicator is designed for traders trading on several currency pairs. It allows you to evaluate the divergence-convergence of two symbols. And on the basis of this divergence you can make trading decisions.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/61261

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