The indicator shows the correlation of two currency pairs. It implements several approaches, which I found the most interesting.

Indicator settings:

SecSymbol - the second symbol by which the correlation is built;

- the second symbol by which the correlation is built; Type - correlation type

- correlation type iPeriod - indicator period.

This indicator is designed for traders trading on several currency pairs. It allows you to evaluate the divergence-convergence of two symbols. And on the basis of this divergence you can make trading decisions.



