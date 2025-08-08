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AIS Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the correlation of two currency pairs. It implements several approaches, which I found the most interesting.
Indicator settings:
- SecSymbol - the second symbol by which the correlation is built;
- Type - correlation type
- iPeriod - indicator period.
This indicator is designed for traders trading on several currency pairs. It allows you to evaluate the divergence-convergence of two symbols. And on the basis of this divergence you can make trading decisions.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/61261
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