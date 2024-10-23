Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Swap Monitor - service for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6115
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a service, which periodically inspects actual swaps for specified symbols and saves new values (if changes detected) into CSV-files. The files are created in folders under the names of corresponding symbols and splitted by months - for example, the file 202410.csv is for October of 2024. Every line in a CSV-file stores a datetime, long swap and short swap.
Also the service check swaps of existing positions and alerts their changes (if any).
The source code can run as a script on a chart if the directive #property service is commented out. But it's recommended to install the program as a service.
The code base does not support services as one of available MQL5 program types, this is why the program is published as a script.
This script saves a predefined set of economic events from the MetaTrader's built-in economic calendar into CSV file.Push Notification for Opened / Closed Trades (Netting)
This code provides a simple function for sending push notifications to your mobile device whenever trades are opened or closed in MetaTrader 5. It's designed for netting accounts (where only one position per symbol is allowed).
The AutoFibo indicator is an advanced Fibonacci retracement tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels based on the ZigZag pattern. This indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify potential support and resistance levels in trending markets.Day Of Week, Week Of Year and other marks in Data Window and on chart
WeekDays indicator displays Day Of Week, Week Of Year, Day Of Year or Bar Index in the Data Window, and optionally in labels on the chart.