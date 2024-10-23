This is a service, which periodically inspects actual swaps for specified symbols and saves new values (if changes detected) into CSV-files. The files are created in folders under the names of corresponding symbols and splitted by months - for example, the file 202410.csv is for October of 2024. Every line in a CSV-file stores a datetime, long swap and short swap.

Also the service check swaps of existing positions and alerts their changes (if any).

The source code can run as a script on a chart if the directive #property service is commented out. But it's recommended to install the program as a service.

The code base does not support services as one of available MQL5 program types, this is why the program is published as a script.



