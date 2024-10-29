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Day Of Week, Week Of Year and other marks in Data Window and on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- WholePart - selector for the number in front of the floating point;
- FractionalPart - selector for the number after the floating point;
The AutoFibo indicator is an advanced Fibonacci retracement tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels based on the ZigZag pattern. This indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify potential support and resistance levels in trending markets.Swap Monitor
This service periodically checks swaps for predefined symbols and saves detected changes into CSV-files for further analysis and potential replay (not implemented here). Also it monitors and alerts swap changes of existing positions.
The code above is a "Hammer" indicator that detects candlestick hammer formations (bullish and bearish) and inverted hammer formations (bullish and bearish) on a MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator identifies price reversal patterns by calculating the size and ratio of the candlestick wicks based on adjustable parameters: MaxRatioShortWick, MinRatioLongWick, and MinCandleSize. When a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a colored arrow near the candle’s lowest or highest price according to the pattern’s direction. The code also includes functions to create and delete objects automatically when the indicator is initialized or stopped.Extreme highs and lows with tick prices
Marking the extreme highs and lows (OHLC) together with the extreme bid and ask prices