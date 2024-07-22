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Decision Colored Candles - MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A demonstration on how to modify objects in an indicator without having the source codeRaymond Cloudy Day For EA
Raymond Cloudy Day For EA, a revolutionary trading tool created by Raymond and expertly developed for the MT5 platform. This innovative indicator integrates a cutting-edge calculation method with advanced algorithms, surpassing traditional Pivot Points to enhance trading strategies with unparalleled precision.
The Swing High/Low Identifier for MetaTrader 5 marks significant swing highs and swing lows directly on your chart with color-coded arrows. This tool helps traders quickly identify key price levels, which can serve as resistance and support, and is ideal for trend reversal analysis, support and resistance mapping, and enhancing price action strategies. By highlighting these crucial swing points, it provides valuable insights for making informed trading decisions and optimizing trading strategies.Arbitrage Triangle EURGBP-EURUSD-GBPUSD
The EA identifies discrepancies between theoretical and actual currency exchange rates to execute risk-minimized trading opportunities.