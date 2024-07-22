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Indicators

Decision Colored Candles - MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny

Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny

4.7 (23)
26 products 3 codes 1 topic 14 comments
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higher confidence in candle implication rises with body to range percentage which shall be higher than or equal to 50%, therefore indicator colors these candles while leave other candles in default colors of chart



Hacking objects in an EX5 Hacking objects in an EX5

A demonstration on how to modify objects in an indicator without having the source code

Raymond Cloudy Day For EA Raymond Cloudy Day For EA

Raymond Cloudy Day For EA, a revolutionary trading tool created by Raymond and expertly developed for the MT5 platform. This innovative indicator integrates a cutting-edge calculation method with advanced algorithms, surpassing traditional Pivot Points to enhance trading strategies with unparalleled precision.

Find Swing Highs Swing Lows Find Swing Highs Swing Lows

The Swing High/Low Identifier for MetaTrader 5 marks significant swing highs and swing lows directly on your chart with color-coded arrows. This tool helps traders quickly identify key price levels, which can serve as resistance and support, and is ideal for trend reversal analysis, support and resistance mapping, and enhancing price action strategies. By highlighting these crucial swing points, it provides valuable insights for making informed trading decisions and optimizing trading strategies.

Arbitrage Triangle EURGBP-EURUSD-GBPUSD Arbitrage Triangle EURGBP-EURUSD-GBPUSD

The EA identifies discrepancies between theoretical and actual currency exchange rates to execute risk-minimized trading opportunities.