WKHS: Workhorse Group Inc
1.12 USD 0.02 (1.75%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WKHS hat sich für heute um -1.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Workhorse Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
WKHS News
- Workhorse W56: Elektro-Lieferwagen erhält Förderzusage über 85.000 US-Dollar in Kalifornien
- Workhorse W56 electric step van eligible for $85,000 in California incentives
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Why Is BT Brands Stock Skyrocketing Wednesday? - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Earnings call transcript: Workhorse Q2 2025 reveals significant EPS miss
- Workhorse Q2 2025 presentation slides: Sales surge 612% amid Motiv merger announcement
- Why Is Workhorse Group Stock Falling Friday? - Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS)
- Workhorse Sales Beat Estimates
- Workhorse and Motiv to merge, creating medium-duty EV truck leader
- Dana (DAN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- LCI (LCII) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Workhorse Stock Jumps After Reviving Merger Talks With Electric Vehicle Maker - Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS)
- Workhorse: Contemplated Reverse Merger Transaction Not Likely To Be A Winner
- Why Is Workhorse Stock Tumbling On Monday? - Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS)
- Workhorse stock tumbles amid potential merger talks
- What's Going On With Workhorse Group Stock Wednesday? - Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS)
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Virgin Galactic, Duolingo, Alibaba — And Stocks Close Up Five Days In A Row Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Virgin Galactic, Duolingo, Alibaba — And Stocks Close Up Five Days In A Row - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), American Eagle...
- Workhorse To Cut Workforce As Shares Slides After Q1 Miss - Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS)
- Workhorse Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Workhorse Q1 2025 slides: Revenue drops, losses narrow amid cost-cutting push
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
Tagesspanne
1.11 1.25
Jahresspanne
0.19 5.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.14
- Eröffnung
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.12
- Ask
- 1.42
- Tief
- 1.11
- Hoch
- 1.25
- Volumen
- 2.202 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.75%
- Monatsänderung
- -14.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -38.80%
- Jahresänderung
- 30.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K