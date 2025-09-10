Währungen / VSAT
VSAT: ViaSat Inc
30.14 USD 2.22 (6.86%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VSAT hat sich für heute um -6.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.04 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ViaSat Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VSAT News
Tagesspanne
29.11 34.04
Jahresspanne
6.69 34.04
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.36
- Eröffnung
- 34.04
- Bid
- 30.14
- Ask
- 30.44
- Tief
- 29.11
- Hoch
- 34.04
- Volumen
- 10.355 K
- Tagesänderung
- -6.86%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 187.60%
- Jahresänderung
- 152.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K