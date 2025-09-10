KurseKategorien
VSAT: ViaSat Inc

30.14 USD 2.22 (6.86%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VSAT hat sich für heute um -6.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.04 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ViaSat Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
29.11 34.04
Jahresspanne
6.69 34.04
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
32.36
Eröffnung
34.04
Bid
30.14
Ask
30.44
Tief
29.11
Hoch
34.04
Volumen
10.355 K
Tagesänderung
-6.86%
Monatsänderung
-2.74%
6-Monatsänderung
187.60%
Jahresänderung
152.01%
