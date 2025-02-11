KurseKategorien
Währungen / TIMB
Zurück zum Aktien

TIMB: TIM S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5 Common

21.57 USD 0.19 (0.87%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TIMB hat sich für heute um -0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TIM S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5 Common-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TIMB News

Tagesspanne
21.43 21.70
Jahresspanne
11.32 21.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
21.76
Eröffnung
21.64
Bid
21.57
Ask
21.87
Tief
21.43
Hoch
21.70
Volumen
261
Tagesänderung
-0.87%
Monatsänderung
4.10%
6-Monatsänderung
37.65%
Jahresänderung
25.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K