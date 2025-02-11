Währungen / TIMB
TIMB: TIM S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5 Common
21.57 USD 0.19 (0.87%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TIMB hat sich für heute um -0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TIM S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 5 Common-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
21.43 21.70
Jahresspanne
11.32 21.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 21.76
- Eröffnung
- 21.64
- Bid
- 21.57
- Ask
- 21.87
- Tief
- 21.43
- Hoch
- 21.70
- Volumen
- 261
- Tagesänderung
- -0.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 37.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 25.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K