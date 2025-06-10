Währungen / SRFM
SRFM: Surf Air Mobility Inc
4.62 USD 0.09 (1.99%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SRFM hat sich für heute um 1.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Surf Air Mobility Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
4.40 4.66
Jahresspanne
1.19 9.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.53
- Eröffnung
- 4.46
- Bid
- 4.62
- Ask
- 4.92
- Tief
- 4.40
- Hoch
- 4.66
- Volumen
- 1.240 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.99%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 73.68%
- Jahresänderung
- 252.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K