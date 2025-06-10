KurseKategorien
Währungen / SRFM
Zurück zum Aktien

SRFM: Surf Air Mobility Inc

4.62 USD 0.09 (1.99%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SRFM hat sich für heute um 1.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Surf Air Mobility Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SRFM News

Tagesspanne
4.40 4.66
Jahresspanne
1.19 9.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.53
Eröffnung
4.46
Bid
4.62
Ask
4.92
Tief
4.40
Hoch
4.66
Volumen
1.240 K
Tagesänderung
1.99%
Monatsänderung
13.24%
6-Monatsänderung
73.68%
Jahresänderung
252.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K