Währungen / RXT
RXT: Rackspace Technology Inc
1.43 USD 0.05 (3.38%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RXT hat sich für heute um -3.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Rackspace Technology Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
1.42 1.49
Jahresspanne
1.00 3.41
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.48
- Eröffnung
- 1.48
- Bid
- 1.43
- Ask
- 1.73
- Tief
- 1.42
- Hoch
- 1.49
- Volumen
- 190
- Tagesänderung
- -3.38%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -14.88%
- Jahresänderung
- -41.39%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K