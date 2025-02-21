KurseKategorien
RXT: Rackspace Technology Inc

1.43 USD 0.05 (3.38%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RXT hat sich für heute um -3.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Rackspace Technology Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
1.42 1.49
Jahresspanne
1.00 3.41
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.48
Eröffnung
1.48
Bid
1.43
Ask
1.73
Tief
1.42
Hoch
1.49
Volumen
190
Tagesänderung
-3.38%
Monatsänderung
17.21%
6-Monatsänderung
-14.88%
Jahresänderung
-41.39%
