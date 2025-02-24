KurseKategorien
Währungen / PSO
Zurück zum Aktien

PSO: Pearson, Plc

14.13 USD 0.04 (0.28%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PSO hat sich für heute um 0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.22 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Pearson, Plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSO News

Tagesspanne
14.12 14.22
Jahresspanne
13.27 17.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.09
Eröffnung
14.18
Bid
14.13
Ask
14.43
Tief
14.12
Hoch
14.22
Volumen
928
Tagesänderung
0.28%
Monatsänderung
-2.95%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.74%
Jahresänderung
4.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K