Währungen / PSO
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PSO: Pearson, Plc
14.13 USD 0.04 (0.28%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PSO hat sich für heute um 0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.22 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Pearson, Plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSO News
- Bruker, Mineralys Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Morgan Stanley initiates McGraw Hill stock with Overweight rating
- CFRA lowers Pearson stock price target to $16 on limited upside
- Pearson plc (PSO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pearson plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson expects second-half growth to accelerate, shares jump; H1 beats estimates
- Race Against the Machine: Pearson Expands AI Content to Equip Learners for Future of Work
- Pearson Taps Google Cloud AI To Offer Tailored Learning Experiences - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson and Google Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation AI Tools for Students and Educators
- Pearson: It's All About Government Policies And Capital Management (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson Targets Growing Skills Gap With Acquisition Of eDynamic Learning - Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson to Acquire Career and Technical Education Leader eDynamic Learning
- Tesla And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Jun 2-Jun 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Top Of The Class: Why You Should Consider Pearson For Your Portfolio (NYSE:PSO)
- Rio Tinto, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Pearson says it’s on track to meet full-year targets, saw 1% growth in Q1
- AI Isn’t Enough: Why Pearson’s Stock Looks Overvalued And Vulnerable (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson plc (PSO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pearson Reports Mixed FY24, Expands Partnership With Amazon - Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
- Columbia International Dividend Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (CSVFX)
Tagesspanne
14.12 14.22
Jahresspanne
13.27 17.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.09
- Eröffnung
- 14.18
- Bid
- 14.13
- Ask
- 14.43
- Tief
- 14.12
- Hoch
- 14.22
- Volumen
- 928
- Tagesänderung
- 0.28%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 4.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K