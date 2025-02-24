Valute / PSO
PSO: Pearson, Plc
13.98 USD 0.15 (1.06%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSO ha avuto una variazione del -1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.95 e ad un massimo di 14.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Pearson, Plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.95 14.02
Intervallo Annuale
13.27 17.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.13
- Apertura
- 13.98
- Bid
- 13.98
- Ask
- 14.28
- Minimo
- 13.95
- Massimo
- 14.02
- Volume
- 489
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.02%
20 settembre, sabato