货币 / PSO
PSO: Pearson, Plc
14.04 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PSO汇率已更改-0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点14.01和高点14.10进行交易。
关注Pearson, Plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PSO新闻
- Bruker, Mineralys Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Morgan Stanley initiates McGraw Hill stock with Overweight rating
- CFRA lowers Pearson stock price target to $16 on limited upside
- Pearson plc (PSO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pearson plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson expects second-half growth to accelerate, shares jump; H1 beats estimates
- Race Against the Machine: Pearson Expands AI Content to Equip Learners for Future of Work
- Pearson Taps Google Cloud AI To Offer Tailored Learning Experiences - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson and Google Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation AI Tools for Students and Educators
- Pearson: It's All About Government Policies And Capital Management (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson Targets Growing Skills Gap With Acquisition Of eDynamic Learning - Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson to Acquire Career and Technical Education Leader eDynamic Learning
- Tesla And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Jun 2-Jun 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Top Of The Class: Why You Should Consider Pearson For Your Portfolio (NYSE:PSO)
- Rio Tinto, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Pearson says it’s on track to meet full-year targets, saw 1% growth in Q1
- AI Isn’t Enough: Why Pearson’s Stock Looks Overvalued And Vulnerable (NYSE:PSO)
- Pearson plc (PSO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pearson Reports Mixed FY24, Expands Partnership With Amazon - Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
- Columbia International Dividend Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (CSVFX)
日范围
14.01 14.10
年范围
13.27 17.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.07
- 开盘价
- 14.04
- 卖价
- 14.04
- 买价
- 14.34
- 最低价
- 14.01
- 最高价
- 14.10
- 交易量
- 460
- 日变化
- -0.21%
- 月变化
- -3.57%
- 6个月变化
- -12.30%
- 年变化
- 3.46%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值