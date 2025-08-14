KurseKategorien
DLO: DLocal Limited - Class A

14.89 USD 0.32 (2.20%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DLO hat sich für heute um 2.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die DLocal Limited - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
14.76 15.27
Jahresspanne
7.61 16.44
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.57
Eröffnung
14.87
Bid
14.89
Ask
15.19
Tief
14.76
Hoch
15.27
Volumen
6.621 K
Tagesänderung
2.20%
Monatsänderung
5.30%
6-Monatsänderung
78.32%
Jahresänderung
86.83%
