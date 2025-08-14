Währungen / DLO
DLO: DLocal Limited - Class A
14.89 USD 0.32 (2.20%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DLO hat sich für heute um 2.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die DLocal Limited - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
14.76 15.27
Jahresspanne
7.61 16.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.57
- Eröffnung
- 14.87
- Bid
- 14.89
- Ask
- 15.19
- Tief
- 14.76
- Hoch
- 15.27
- Volumen
- 6.621 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.20%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 78.32%
- Jahresänderung
- 86.83%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K