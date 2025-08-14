Valute / DLO
DLO: DLocal Limited - Class A
14.99 USD 0.10 (0.67%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DLO ha avuto una variazione del 0.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.71 e ad un massimo di 15.13.
Segui le dinamiche di DLocal Limited - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.71 15.13
Intervallo Annuale
7.61 16.44
20 settembre, sabato