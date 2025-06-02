Währungen / CWCO
CWCO: Consolidated Water Co Ltd
34.43 USD 0.08 (0.23%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CWCO hat sich für heute um -0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.48 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Consolidated Water Co Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWCO News
- American States Water Benefits From Military Contracts & Investments
- New Jersey Resources Boosts Shareholder Value, Hikes Dividend by 5.6%
- Consolidated Water: Rally Has Pulled Forward Returns (NASDAQ:CWCO)
- Consolidated Water (CWCO) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Centuri Holdings, Inc. (CTRI) This Year?
- CWCO or GWRS: Which Is a Better Positioned Water Supply Stock?
- Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
- Reasons to Add Essential Utilities Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Wall Street Analysts Think Consolidated Water (CWCO) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Consolidated Water (CWCO) Is Up 3.02% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Consolidated Water (CWCO) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Consolidated Water Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates
- Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Consolidated Water earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- California Water Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Consolidated Water (CWCO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Consolidated Water Stock?
- Consolidated Water: Undervalued Cash Flow Machine With A Strategic U.S. Expansion Catalyst
- consolidated water co. holds shareholder vote on key issues
Tagesspanne
34.43 34.48
Jahresspanne
22.69 34.57
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 34.51
- Eröffnung
- 34.48
- Bid
- 34.43
- Ask
- 34.73
- Tief
- 34.43
- Hoch
- 34.48
- Volumen
- 27
- Tagesänderung
- -0.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.11%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 41.22%
- Jahresänderung
- 36.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K