Valute / CWCO
CWCO: Consolidated Water Co Ltd
33.92 USD 0.59 (1.71%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CWCO ha avuto una variazione del -1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.55 e ad un massimo di 34.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Consolidated Water Co Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CWCO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.55 34.57
Intervallo Annuale
22.69 34.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.51
- Apertura
- 34.48
- Bid
- 33.92
- Ask
- 34.22
- Minimo
- 33.55
- Massimo
- 34.57
- Volume
- 416
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.39%
20 settembre, sabato