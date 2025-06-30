QuotazioniSezioni
CWCO: Consolidated Water Co Ltd

33.92 USD 0.59 (1.71%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CWCO ha avuto una variazione del -1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.55 e ad un massimo di 34.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Consolidated Water Co Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.55 34.57
Intervallo Annuale
22.69 34.57
Chiusura Precedente
34.51
Apertura
34.48
Bid
33.92
Ask
34.22
Minimo
33.55
Massimo
34.57
Volume
416
Variazione giornaliera
-1.71%
Variazione Mensile
2.57%
Variazione Semestrale
39.13%
Variazione Annuale
34.39%
