BGLC: BioNexus Gene Lab Corp

5.70 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BGLC hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BioNexus Gene Lab Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

BGLC News

Tagesspanne
5.57 5.80
Jahresspanne
0.21 15.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.70
Eröffnung
5.62
Bid
5.70
Ask
6.00
Tief
5.57
Hoch
5.80
Volumen
62
Tagesänderung
0.00%
Monatsänderung
0.88%
6-Monatsänderung
2378.26%
Jahresänderung
1139.13%
