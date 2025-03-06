Währungen / BGLC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BGLC: BioNexus Gene Lab Corp
5.70 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BGLC hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BioNexus Gene Lab Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGLC News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
- US Stocks Edge Higher; Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Views - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.02%
- US Stocks Mixed; UniFirst Shares Fall After Q3 Results - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Why Greenbrier Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.91%
- US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains Over 50 Points - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For May 2025
- Bitcoin Is Steel, Ethereum And Solana Are Balsa Wood And Clay, Warns Michael Saylor—Strategy Chair Says Leveraging ETH, SOL Could Lead To 'Catastrophe' - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest...
- Stocks Set To Continue Crashing After Worst Selloff Since 2020: Tariff Announcement Was '100% Smoot Hawley Disguised As Thoughtful Policy,' Says Expert - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After The Worst Selloff Since 2020: Tariff Announcement Was '100% Smoot Hawley Disguised As Thoughtful Policy,' Says Expert - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS)
- BioNexus Stock Pops As It Embraces Ethereum-Focused Treasury Strategy, Says It Is First On Nasdaq To Do So - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
Tagesspanne
5.57 5.80
Jahresspanne
0.21 15.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.70
- Eröffnung
- 5.62
- Bid
- 5.70
- Ask
- 6.00
- Tief
- 5.57
- Hoch
- 5.80
- Volumen
- 62
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2378.26%
- Jahresänderung
- 1139.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K