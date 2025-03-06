Valute / BGLC
BGLC: BioNexus Gene Lab Corp
5.37 USD 0.33 (5.79%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BGLC ha avuto una variazione del -5.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.33 e ad un massimo di 5.73.
Segui le dinamiche di BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.33 5.73
Intervallo Annuale
0.21 15.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.70
- Apertura
- 5.73
- Bid
- 5.37
- Ask
- 5.67
- Minimo
- 5.33
- Massimo
- 5.73
- Volume
- 104
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2234.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1067.39%
21 settembre, domenica