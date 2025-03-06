QuotazioniSezioni
BGLC: BioNexus Gene Lab Corp

5.37 USD 0.33 (5.79%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BGLC ha avuto una variazione del -5.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.33 e ad un massimo di 5.73.

Segui le dinamiche di BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.33 5.73
Intervallo Annuale
0.21 15.60
Chiusura Precedente
5.70
Apertura
5.73
Bid
5.37
Ask
5.67
Minimo
5.33
Massimo
5.73
Volume
104
Variazione giornaliera
-5.79%
Variazione Mensile
-4.96%
Variazione Semestrale
2234.78%
Variazione Annuale
1067.39%
