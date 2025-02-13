Währungen / ATRC
ATRC: AtriCure Inc
36.66 USD 1.65 (4.71%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATRC hat sich für heute um 4.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 36.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AtriCure Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ATRC News
Tagesspanne
35.01 36.69
Jahresspanne
25.57 43.12
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 35.01
- Eröffnung
- 35.38
- Bid
- 36.66
- Ask
- 36.96
- Tief
- 35.01
- Hoch
- 36.69
- Volumen
- 1000
- Tagesänderung
- 4.71%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.28%
- Jahresänderung
- 28.36%
