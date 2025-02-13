KurseKategorien
ATRC: AtriCure Inc

36.66 USD 1.65 (4.71%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ATRC hat sich für heute um 4.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 36.69 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die AtriCure Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
35.01 36.69
Jahresspanne
25.57 43.12
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
35.01
Eröffnung
35.38
Bid
36.66
Ask
36.96
Tief
35.01
Hoch
36.69
Volumen
1000
Tagesänderung
4.71%
Monatsänderung
1.10%
6-Monatsänderung
15.28%
Jahresänderung
28.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K