Spezifikation
I am looking for an experienced iS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5
Mobile.
The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT chart, with no visible replay elements.
Core Features
- Symbol: XAUUSD+ (Gold)
- Real historical market data, adjustable delay (1 hour up to 4 weeks)
- Replay mode: Play, Pause, Rewind/Fast-forward, adjustable speed
- Works on all MT5 timeframes
- Manual paper trading (Buy/Sell, multiple positions, live-like behavior)
- Add indicators and drawing tools (as in MT5 Mobile)
- No extra panels, no backtest marks
- UI/UX identical to MT5 Mobile iOS
Important
- MT5 Mobile iOS only (no desktop solutions)
- No real-money trading, no broker connection
- Replay must not be identifiable as replay
Bewerbungen
1
Bewertung
Projekte
542
40%
Schlichtung
30
57% / 3%
Frist nicht eingehalten
57
11%
Arbeitet
Veröffentlicht: 11 Beispiele
2
Bewertung
Projekte
14
43%
Schlichtung
1
100% / 0%
Frist nicht eingehalten
0
Frei
3
Bewertung
Projekte
469
39%
Schlichtung
102
40% / 24%
Frist nicht eingehalten
77
16%
Beschäftigt
Veröffentlicht: 2 Beispiele
4
Bewertung
Projekte
0
0%
Schlichtung
0
Frist nicht eingehalten
0
Frei
5
Bewertung
Projekte
1
0%
Schlichtung
2
0% / 0%
Frist nicht eingehalten
0
Arbeitet
Projektdetails
Budget
3000 - 5000 USD
MwSt (19%): 570 - 950 USD
Insgesamt: 3570 - 5950 USD
Für die Entwickler2700 - 4500 USD
Ausführungsfristen
von 1 bis 30 Tag(e)
Kunde
Veröffentlichte Aufträge2
Anzahl der Schlichtungen0