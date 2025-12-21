I am looking for an experienced iS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5

Mobile.

The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT chart, with no visible replay elements.

Core Features

﻿﻿Symbol: XAUUSD+ (Gold)

﻿﻿Real historical market data, adjustable delay (1 hour up to 4 weeks)

﻿﻿Replay mode: Play, Pause, Rewind/Fast-forward, adjustable speed

﻿﻿Works on all MT5 timeframes

﻿﻿Manual paper trading (Buy/Sell, multiple positions, live-like behavior)

﻿﻿Add indicators and drawing tools (as in MT5 Mobile)

﻿﻿No extra panels, no backtest marks

﻿﻿UI/UX identical to MT5 Mobile iOS

Important

﻿﻿MT5 Mobile iOS only (no desktop solutions)

﻿﻿No real-money trading, no broker connection

﻿﻿Replay must not be identifiable as replay



