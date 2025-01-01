ДокументацияРазделы
Получает указатель на следующий элемент списка.

CObject*  Next()

Возвращаемое значение

Указатель на следующий элемент списка. Если элемент в списке последний, то возвращается NULL.

Пример:

//--- example for CObject::Next()
#include <Object.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CObject *object_first,*object_second;
   //---
   object_first=new CObject;
   if(object_first==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   object_second=new CObject;
   if(object_second==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      delete object_first;
      return;
     }
   //--- set interconnect
   object_first.Next(object_second);
   object_second.Prev(object_first);
   //--- use next object
   CObject *object=object_first.Next();
   //--- delete objects
   delete object_first;
   delete object_second;
  }