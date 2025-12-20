信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Mafa Ultimate
Supun Sameera Manasinghe

Mafa Ultimate

Supun Sameera Manasinghe
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 33%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
27
盈利交易:
14 (51.85%)
亏损交易:
13 (48.15%)
最好交易:
104.16 USD
最差交易:
-30.36 USD
毛利:
340.00 USD (11 636 pips)
毛利亏损:
-181.68 USD (5 934 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (124.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
124.75 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
10.28%
最大入金加载:
9.26%
最近交易:
9 几分钟前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
23 分钟
采收率:
1.63
长期交易:
27 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.87
预期回报:
5.86 USD
平均利润:
24.29 USD
平均损失:
-13.98 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-96.69 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-96.69 USD (5)
每月增长:
33.48%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
16.95 USD
最大值:
97.29 USD (16.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.43% (97.14 USD)
净值:
4.37% (19.95 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 158
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 5.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +104.16 USD
最差交易: -30 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +124.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -96.69 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 更多...
Welcome traders.

What you can expect:

  1. Low risk trading
  2. Significant monthly growth
  3. positive PIP balance in your account

What you cannot expect:

  1. High winning percentage

Risk:

  • 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
  • <5% daily risk

Instruments:

  • XAUUSD - Prominent
  • GBPUSD

Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.

没有评论
2025.12.24 17:19 2025.12.24 17:19:35  

Wishing all fellow traders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄📈 May the markets be kind, your risk management disciplined, and your trades consistent. Here’s to clear setups, controlled drawdowns, and steady growth in the year ahead. Happy trading!!!

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.20 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.20 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Mafa Ultimate
每月40 USD
33%
0
0
USD
620
USD
1
0%
27
51%
10%
1.87
5.86
USD
19%
1:500
