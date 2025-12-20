- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
27
盈利交易:
14 (51.85%)
亏损交易:
13 (48.15%)
最好交易:
104.16 USD
最差交易:
-30.36 USD
毛利:
340.00 USD (11 636 pips)
毛利亏损:
-181.68 USD (5 934 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (124.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
124.75 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
10.28%
最大入金加载:
9.26%
最近交易:
9 几分钟前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
23 分钟
采收率:
1.63
长期交易:
27 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.87
预期回报:
5.86 USD
平均利润:
24.29 USD
平均损失:
-13.98 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-96.69 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-96.69 USD (5)
每月增长:
33.48%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
16.95 USD
最大值:
97.29 USD (16.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.43% (97.14 USD)
净值:
4.37% (19.95 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|158
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +104.16 USD
最差交易: -30 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +124.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -96.69 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
Welcome traders.
What you can expect:
- Low risk trading
- Significant monthly growth
- positive PIP balance in your account
What you cannot expect:
- High winning percentage
Risk:
- 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
- <5% daily risk
Instruments:
- XAUUSD - Prominent
- GBPUSD
Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.
Wishing all fellow traders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄📈 May the markets be kind, your risk management disciplined, and your trades consistent. Here’s to clear setups, controlled drawdowns, and steady growth in the year ahead. Happy trading!!!
