Supun Sameera Manasinghe

Mafa Ultimate

Supun Sameera Manasinghe
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 25%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
45
Gewinntrades:
21 (46.66%)
Verlusttrades:
24 (53.33%)
Bester Trade:
104.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-39.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
455.62 USD (14 823 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-390.55 USD (12 043 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (94.49 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
124.75 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
10.28%
Max deposit load:
9.26%
Letzter Trade:
23 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
38
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.41
Long-Positionen:
37 (82.22%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (17.78%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
21.70 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-156.56 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-156.56 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
25.03%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
16.95 USD
Maximaler:
157.99 USD (21.92%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.43% (97.14 USD)
Kapital:
4.37% (19.95 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 65
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +104.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +94.49 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -156.56 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
noch 19 ...
Welcome traders.

What you can expect:

  1. Low risk trading
  2. Significant monthly growth
  3. positive PIP balance in your account

What you cannot expect:

  1. High winning percentage

Risk:

  • 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
  • <5% daily risk

Instruments:

  • XAUUSD - Prominent
  • GBPUSD

Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 17:19 2025.12.24 17:19:35  

Wishing all fellow traders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄📈 May the markets be kind, your risk management disciplined, and your trades consistent. Here’s to clear setups, controlled drawdowns, and steady growth in the year ahead. Happy trading!!!

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.20 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.20 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
