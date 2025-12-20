- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|65
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
Welcome traders.
What you can expect:
- Low risk trading
- Significant monthly growth
- positive PIP balance in your account
What you cannot expect:
- High winning percentage
Risk:
- 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
- <5% daily risk
Instruments:
- XAUUSD - Prominent
- GBPUSD
Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.
Wishing all fellow traders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄📈 May the markets be kind, your risk management disciplined, and your trades consistent. Here’s to clear setups, controlled drawdowns, and steady growth in the year ahead. Happy trading!!!
