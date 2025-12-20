SinaisSeções
Supun Sameera Manasinghe

Mafa Ultimate

Supun Sameera Manasinghe
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 43%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
33
Negociações com lucro:
19 (57.57%)
Negociações com perda:
14 (42.42%)
Melhor negociação:
104.16 USD
Pior negociação:
-30.36 USD
Lucro bruto:
402.54 USD (13 492 pips)
Perda bruta:
-198.88 USD (6 345 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (94.49 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
124.75 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.24
Atividade de negociação:
10.28%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.26%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
33
Tempo médio de espera:
22 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.09
Negociações longas:
32 (96.97%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (3.03%)
Fator de lucro:
2.02
Valor esperado:
6.17 USD
Lucro médio:
21.19 USD
Perda média:
-14.21 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-96.69 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-96.69 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
42.72%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
16.95 USD
Máximo:
97.29 USD (16.75%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.43% (97.14 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.37% (19.95 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 204
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +104.16 USD
Pior negociação: -30 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +94.49 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -96.69 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 mais ...
Welcome traders.

What you can expect:

  1. Low risk trading
  2. Significant monthly growth
  3. positive PIP balance in your account

What you cannot expect:

  1. High winning percentage

Risk:

  • 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
  • <5% daily risk

Instruments:

  • XAUUSD - Prominent
  • GBPUSD

Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.

Sem comentários
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 17:19 2025.12.24 17:19:35  

Wishing all fellow traders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄📈 May the markets be kind, your risk management disciplined, and your trades consistent. Here’s to clear setups, controlled drawdowns, and steady growth in the year ahead. Happy trading!!!

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.20 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.20 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
