Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
11 (55.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (45.00%)
Best trade:
104.16 USD
Worst trade:
-30.36 USD
Gross Profit:
232.54 USD (8 046 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129.24 USD (4 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (57.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.34 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
15.84%
Max deposit load:
9.26%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
20 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
5.17 USD
Average Profit:
21.14 USD
Average Loss:
-14.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-96.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.69 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
22.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.95 USD
Maximal:
97.29 USD (16.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.43% (97.14 USD)
By Equity:
4.37% (19.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|103
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.16 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
Welcome traders.
What you can expect:
- Low risk trading
- Significant monthly growth
- positive PIP balance in your account
What you cannot expect:
- High winning percentage
Risk:
- 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
- <5% daily risk
Instruments:
- XAUUSD - Prominent
- GBPUSD
Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
600
USD
USD
1
0%
20
55%
16%
1.79
5.17
USD
USD
19%
1:500