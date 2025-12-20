- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|204
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
Welcome traders.
What you can expect:
- Low risk trading
- Significant monthly growth
- positive PIP balance in your account
What you cannot expect:
- High winning percentage
Risk:
- 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
- <5% daily risk
Instruments:
- XAUUSD - Prominent
- GBPUSD
Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.
Wishing all fellow traders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄📈 May the markets be kind, your risk management disciplined, and your trades consistent. Here’s to clear setups, controlled drawdowns, and steady growth in the year ahead. Happy trading!!!
