Supun Sameera Manasinghe

Mafa Ultimate

Supun Sameera Manasinghe
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 43%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
33
Transacciones Rentables:
19 (57.57%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
14 (42.42%)
Mejor transacción:
104.16 USD
Peor transacción:
-30.36 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
402.54 USD (13 492 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-198.88 USD (6 345 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (94.49 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
124.75 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Actividad comercial:
10.28%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.26%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
33
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.09
Transacciones Largas:
32 (96.97%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (3.03%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.02
Beneficio Esperado:
6.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
21.19 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-14.21 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-96.69 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-96.69 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
42.72%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
16.95 USD
Máxima:
97.29 USD (16.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.43% (97.14 USD)
De fondos:
4.37% (19.95 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 204
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +104.16 USD
Peor transacción: -30 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +94.49 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -96.69 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
otros 19...
Welcome traders.

What you can expect:

  1. Low risk trading
  2. Significant monthly growth
  3. positive PIP balance in your account

What you cannot expect:

  1. High winning percentage

Risk:

  • 1% to 2% risk percentage per each trade. Not more than that
  • <5% daily risk

Instruments:

  • XAUUSD - Prominent
  • GBPUSD

Please NOTE: Due to the added noise, I won't be able to answer your queries then and there. I'll check this channel only at the end of every month.

2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 17:19 2025.12.24 17:19:35  

Wishing all fellow traders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄📈 May the markets be kind, your risk management disciplined, and your trades consistent. Here’s to clear setups, controlled drawdowns, and steady growth in the year ahead. Happy trading!!!

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.20 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.20 14:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.20 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Mafa Ultimate
40 USD al mes
43%
0
0
USD
983
USD
1
0%
33
57%
10%
2.02
6.17
USD
19%
1:500
