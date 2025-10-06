Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.

Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.

Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.



Prefer use zero account





XAUUSD Stability Pro Growth is a fully automated trading signal designed specifically for the XAUUSD market. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

Average holding time: approx. 2 hours per trade

No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

Over 95% winning trades since inception

Profit factor of 10++

Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

Monthly growth in the range of 15-40%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

Capital: from 100 USD

Leverage: 1:100 recommended

⚠️ Note:

This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!



