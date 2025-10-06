- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|452
|BTCUSD
|24
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|807
|BTCUSD
|-56
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|519K
|BTCUSD
|-313K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.22 × 4324
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.
Prefer use zero account
XAUUSD Stability Pro Growth is a fully automated trading signal designed specifically for the XAUUSD market. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.
⚙️ Technical Features:
-
Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements
-
Average holding time: approx. 2 hours per trade
-
No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own
-
Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size
📊 Strategy Overview:
-
Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency
-
Over 95% winning trades since inception
-
Profit factor of 10++
-
Clear SL/TP logic for every setup
-
Monthly growth in the range of 15-40%
💼 Recommended Requirements:
-
Capital: from 100 USD
-
Leverage: 1:100 recommended
⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.
➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!
