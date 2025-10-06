SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenScalperXAU
Rizqy Bramantyo

GoldenScalperXAU

Rizqy Bramantyo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 501%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
476
Negociações com lucro:
393 (82.56%)
Negociações com perda:
83 (17.44%)
Melhor negociação:
102.83 USD
Pior negociação:
-64.77 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 943.31 USD (1 807 271 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 191.98 USD (1 600 580 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
27 (36.06 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
211.56 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
23.12%
Depósito máximo carregado:
81.66%
Último negócio:
19 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
28
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
4.45
Negociações longas:
331 (69.54%)
Negociações curtas:
145 (30.46%)
Fator de lucro:
1.63
Valor esperado:
1.58 USD
Lucro médio:
4.94 USD
Perda média:
-14.36 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-149.13 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-149.13 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
126.25%
Algotrading:
75%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
17.54 USD
Máximo:
168.87 USD (48.07%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
48.20% (168.65 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
38.60% (197.48 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 452
BTCUSD 24
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 807
BTCUSD -56
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 519K
BTCUSD -313K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +102.83 USD
Pior negociação: -65 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +36.06 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -149.13 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

Prefer use zero account


XAUUSD Stability Pro Growth is a fully automated trading signal designed specifically for the XAUUSD market. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 2 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Over 95% winning trades since inception

  • Profit factor of 10++

  • Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

  • Monthly growth in the range of 15-40%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 recommended

⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 07:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 23:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
