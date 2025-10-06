SignalsSections
GoldenScalperXAU
Rizqy Bramantyo

GoldenScalperXAU

Rizqy Bramantyo
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 555%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
466
Profit Trades:
387 (83.04%)
Loss Trades:
79 (16.95%)
Best trade:
102.83 USD
Worst trade:
-64.77 USD
Gross Profit:
1 926.22 USD (1 785 820 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 168.25 USD (1 579 329 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (36.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
211.56 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
24.13%
Max deposit load:
81.66%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.49
Long Trades:
321 (68.88%)
Short Trades:
145 (31.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
4.98 USD
Average Loss:
-14.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-149.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-149.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
240.74%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.54 USD
Maximal:
168.87 USD (48.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.20% (168.65 USD)
By Equity:
38.60% (197.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 444
BTCUSD 22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 817
BTCUSD -59
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 528K
BTCUSD -321K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.83 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

Prefer use zero account


XAUUSD Stability Pro Growth is a fully automated trading signal designed specifically for the XAUUSD market. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 2 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Over 95% winning trades since inception

  • Profit factor of 10++

  • Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

  • Monthly growth in the range of 15-40%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 recommended

⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 07:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 23:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
