Rizqy Bramantyo

GoldenScalperXAU

Rizqy Bramantyo
レビュー0件
信頼性
12週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 454%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
481
利益トレード:
395 (82.12%)
損失トレード:
86 (17.88%)
ベストトレード:
102.83 USD
最悪のトレード:
-64.77 USD
総利益:
1 953.87 USD (1 808 304 pips)
総損失:
-1 218.44 USD (1 643 602 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
27 (36.06 USD)
最大連続利益:
211.56 USD (13)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
23.12%
最大入金額:
81.66%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
33
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
4.36
長いトレード:
336 (69.85%)
短いトレード:
145 (30.15%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.60
期待されたペイオフ:
1.53 USD
平均利益:
4.95 USD
平均損失:
-14.17 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-149.13 USD)
最大連続損失:
-149.13 USD (5)
月間成長:
104.83%
アルゴリズム取引:
75%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
17.54 USD
最大の:
168.87 USD (48.07%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
48.20% (168.65 USD)
エクイティによる:
38.60% (197.48 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 452
BTCUSD 27
ETHUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 807
BTCUSD -80
ETHUSD 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 519K
BTCUSD -356K
ETHUSD 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +102.83 USD
最悪のトレード: -65 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 13
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +36.06 USD
最大連続損失: -149.13 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real8"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.27 × 4342
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

Prefer use zero account


XAUUSD Stability Pro Growth is a fully automated trading signal designed specifically for the XAUUSD market. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 2 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Over 95% winning trades since inception

  • Profit factor of 10++

  • Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

  • Monthly growth in the range of 15-40%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 recommended

⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


レビューなし
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 07:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 23:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください