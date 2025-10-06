SeñalesSecciones
Rizqy Bramantyo

GoldenScalperXAU

Rizqy Bramantyo
Fiabilidad
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 493%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
474
Transacciones Rentables:
391 (82.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
83 (17.51%)
Mejor transacción:
102.83 USD
Peor transacción:
-64.77 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 938.91 USD (1 798 481 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 190.38 USD (1 600 580 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (36.06 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
211.56 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
23.12%
Carga máxima del depósito:
81.66%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
26
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
4.43
Transacciones Largas:
329 (69.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
145 (30.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.63
Beneficio Esperado:
1.58 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.96 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-14.34 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-149.13 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-149.13 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
140.33%
Trading algorítmico:
76%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
17.54 USD
Máxima:
168.87 USD (48.07%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
48.20% (168.65 USD)
De fondos:
38.60% (197.48 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 452
BTCUSD 22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 807
BTCUSD -59
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 519K
BTCUSD -321K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +102.83 USD
Peor transacción: -65 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +36.06 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -149.13 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

Prefer use zero account


XAUUSD Stability Pro Growth is a fully automated trading signal designed specifically for the XAUUSD market. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 2 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Over 95% winning trades since inception

  • Profit factor of 10++

  • Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

  • Monthly growth in the range of 15-40%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 recommended

⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 07:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 23:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
