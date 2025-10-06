СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenScalperXAU
Rizqy Bramantyo

GoldenScalperXAU

Rizqy Bramantyo
0 отзывов
Надежность
12 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 555%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
466
Прибыльных трейдов:
387 (83.04%)
Убыточных трейдов:
79 (16.95%)
Лучший трейд:
102.83 USD
Худший трейд:
-64.77 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 926.22 USD (1 785 820 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 168.25 USD (1 579 329 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (36.06 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
211.56 USD (13)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
24.13%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
81.66%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
30
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
4.49
Длинных трейдов:
321 (68.88%)
Коротких трейдов:
145 (31.12%)
Профит фактор:
1.65
Мат. ожидание:
1.63 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.98 USD
Средний убыток:
-14.79 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-149.13 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-149.13 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
240.74%
Алготрейдинг:
75%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
17.54 USD
Максимальная:
168.87 USD (48.07%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
48.20% (168.65 USD)
По эквити:
38.60% (197.48 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 444
BTCUSD 22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 817
BTCUSD -59
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 528K
BTCUSD -321K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +102.83 USD
Худший трейд: -65 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 13
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +36.06 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -149.13 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real8" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

Prefer use zero account


XAUUSD Stability Pro Growth is a fully automated trading signal designed specifically for the XAUUSD market. It combines a robust technical setup with disciplined risk management, aiming for steady growth with limited drawdown.

⚙️ Technical Features:

  • Precise entries and exits based on short-term price movements

  • Average holding time: approx. 2 hours per trade

  • No martingale, no grid – each trade stands on its own

  • Automated strategy with strict control over risk and position size

📊 Strategy Overview:

  • Focused trading on XAUUSD with high efficiency

  • Over 95% winning trades since inception

  • Profit factor of 10++

  • Clear SL/TP logic for every setup

  • Monthly growth in the range of 15-40%

💼 Recommended Requirements:

  • Capital: from 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 recommended

⚠️ Note:
This signal operates with calm, controlled trading phases – with occasional peak periods generating most of the profits. Ideal for investors seeking consistent results without unnecessary risk.

➡️ Subscribe now and follow a professionally managed, stable trading signal!


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 07:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 23:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 15:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
