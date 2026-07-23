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WTAI: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat

41.08 USD 0.26 (0.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日WTAI汇率已更改0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点40.84和高点41.33进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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WTAI新闻

常见问题解答

WTAI股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat股票今天的定价为41.08。它在40.84 - 41.33范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为40.82，交易量达到195。WTAI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat目前的价值为41.08。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注37.81%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WTAI走势。

如何购买WTAI股票？

您可以以41.08的当前价格购买WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat股票。订单通常设置在41.08或41.38附近，而195和-0.17%显示市场活动。立即关注WTAI的实时图表更新。

如何投资WTAI股票？

投资WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat需要考虑年度范围26.55 - 48.66和当前价格41.08。许多人在以41.08或41.38下订单之前，会比较7.93%和。实时查看WTAI价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat的最高价格是48.66。在26.55 - 48.66内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat的绩效。

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat（WTAI）的最低价格为26.55。将其与当前的41.08和26.55 - 48.66进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WTAI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WTAI股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、40.82和37.81%中可见。

日范围
40.84 41.33
年范围
26.55 48.66
前一天收盘价
40.82
开盘价
41.15
卖价
41.08
买价
41.38
最低价
40.84
最高价
41.33
交易量
195
日变化
0.64%
月变化
7.93%
6个月变化
38.08%
年变化
37.81%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%