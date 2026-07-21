- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WTAI: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat
WTAI exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.61 and at a high of 41.53.
Follow WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTAI News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- AI's Latest Frontiers: An Investor's Perspective On AI, Space And Equity Opportunities
- AI Genie Out Of The Bottle – Despite Attempts To Throttle
- Why This Bubble Is Different (And Why It Could Get Bigger)
- AI Bear Case: What Skeptics Get Right And Wrong
- S&P 500 To 10,000 - Why, When, And How Stocks Get There
- Can Semiconductor Makers Navigate Rising Water Risks?
- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- The AI Factory Supply Chain: What WTAI's July 2026 Rebalance Is Really Saying
- When The Contract Is The Thesis: How Micron Earnings Solidified Our AI Bottlenecks Thesis
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Behind The AI Boom: The Electronics Supply-Side Constraints
- Cheaper AI, New Earnings Questions
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Multi-Asset Midyear Outlook: Expanding The Toolkit
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- AI Productivity Outpaces Labor Disruption
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- At AI's Edge: Precision Hardware Is Moving From Data Centers To Devices
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WTAI stock price today?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat stock is priced at 41.19 today. It trades within 40.61 - 41.53, yesterday's close was 40.68, and trading volume reached 188. The live price chart of WTAI shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat is currently valued at 41.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.18% and USD. View the chart live to track WTAI movements.
How to buy WTAI stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat shares at the current price of 41.19. Orders are usually placed near 41.19 or 41.49, while 188 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow WTAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTAI stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat involves considering the yearly range 26.55 - 48.66 and current price 41.19. Many compare 8.22% and 38.45% before placing orders at 41.19 or 41.49. Explore the WTAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat in the past year was 48.66. Within 26.55 - 48.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat (WTAI) over the year was 26.55. Comparing it with the current 41.19 and 26.55 - 48.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTAI stock split?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.68, and 38.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.68
- Open
- 41.51
- Bid
- 41.19
- Ask
- 41.49
- Low
- 40.61
- High
- 41.53
- Volume
- 188
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- 8.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.45%
- Year Change
- 38.18%