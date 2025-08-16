TDVG: T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF
今日TDVG汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点50.58和高点50.85进行交易。
关注T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TDVG新闻
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- TDVG: Still A Buy But Losing Momentum (NYSEARCA:TDVG)
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- TDVG ETF: Quietly Holding Up Amidst Market Chaos (NYSEARCA:TDVG)
- SMDV: Small-Cap Dividend Exposure With Lagging Total Returns (BATS:SMDV)
- TBG: Consistent Dividend Growth But Underwhelming Total Returns (NYSEARCA:TBG)
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- TDVG: Not A Bad Broad Market Option (NYSEARCA:TDVG)
- CGDG: Not My Preferred Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)
- TDVG: A Bet On Growth To Support Total Returns, Mixed Results So Far (NYSEARCA:TDVG)
- TDVG: Solid Dividend Growth, But Low Yield, Mixed Returns, A Hold (NYSEARCA:TDVG)
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
常见问题解答
TDVG股票今天的价格是多少？
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF股票今天的定价为50.58。它在50.58 - 50.85范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.60，交易量达到79。TDVG的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF股票是否支付股息？
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF目前的价值为50.58。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.90%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TDVG走势。
如何购买TDVG股票？
您可以以50.58的当前价格购买T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.58或50.88附近，而79和-0.43%显示市场活动。立即关注TDVG的实时图表更新。
如何投资TDVG股票？
投资T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF需要考虑年度范围42.85 - 50.85和当前价格50.58。许多人在以50.58或50.88下订单之前，会比较1.89%和。实时查看TDVG价格图表，了解每日变化。
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF的最高价格是50.85。在42.85 - 50.85内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF的绩效。
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF（TDVG）的最低价格为42.85。将其与当前的50.58和42.85 - 50.85进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TDVG在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
TDVG股票是什么时候拆分的？
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.60和17.90%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.60
- 开盘价
- 50.80
- 卖价
- 50.58
- 买价
- 50.88
- 最低价
- 50.58
- 最高价
- 50.85
- 交易量
- 79
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- 1.89%
- 6个月变化
- 7.92%
- 年变化
- 17.90%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%