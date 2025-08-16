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TDVG: T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

50.64 USD 0.10 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TDVG exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.48 and at a high of 50.70.

Follow T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TDVG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TDVG stock price today?

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 50.64 today. It trades within 50.48 - 50.70, yesterday's close was 50.54, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of TDVG shows these updates.

Does T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 50.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.04% and USD. View the chart live to track TDVG movements.

How to buy TDVG stock?

You can buy T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 50.64. Orders are usually placed near 50.64 or 50.94, while 50 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow TDVG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TDVG stock?

Investing in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.85 - 50.75 and current price 50.64. Many compare 2.01% and 8.04% before placing orders at 50.64 or 50.94. Explore the TDVG price chart live with daily changes.

What are T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 50.75. Within 42.85 - 50.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) over the year was 42.85. Comparing it with the current 50.64 and 42.85 - 50.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDVG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TDVG stock split?

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.54, and 18.04% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.48 50.70
Year Range
42.85 50.75
Previous Close
50.54
Open
50.57
Bid
50.64
Ask
50.94
Low
50.48
High
50.70
Volume
50
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
2.01%
6 Months Change
8.04%
Year Change
18.04%
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