货币 / SOTK
SOTK: Sono-Tek Corporation
4.10 USD 0.30 (7.89%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SOTK汇率已更改7.89%。当日，交易品种以低点3.87和高点4.14进行交易。
关注Sono-Tek Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SOTK新闻
- Credo Launches High-Performance Bluebird DSP for 1.6Tbps Networks
- Sono-Tek receives $5 million order for medical device coating systems
- Sono-Tek announces board changes and shareholder vote results at annual meeting
- Sono-Tek Corp earnings beat , revenue fell short of estimates
- Sono-Tek receives $1.12 million order from medical diagnostics client
- Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sono-Tek Corp’s Q2 2025 results meet expectations
- Sono-Tek Corp earnings matched , revenue fell short of estimates
- Sono-Tek Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Sono-Tek Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
日范围
3.87 4.14
年范围
3.23 5.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.80
- 开盘价
- 3.87
- 卖价
- 4.10
- 买价
- 4.40
- 最低价
- 3.87
- 最高价
- 4.14
- 交易量
- 66
- 日变化
- 7.89%
- 月变化
- 22.02%
- 6个月变化
- 14.21%
- 年变化
- 3.27%
