货币 / REAX
REAX: The Real Brokerage Inc
5.16 USD 0.11 (2.18%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日REAX汇率已更改2.18%。当日，交易品种以低点5.05和高点5.18进行交易。
关注The Real Brokerage Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.05 5.18
年范围
3.80 6.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.05
- 开盘价
- 5.05
- 卖价
- 5.16
- 买价
- 5.46
- 最低价
- 5.05
- 最高价
- 5.18
- 交易量
- 3.195 K
- 日变化
- 2.18%
- 月变化
- -1.90%
- 6个月变化
- 27.41%
- 年变化
- -6.52%
