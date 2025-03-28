Valute / REAX
REAX: The Real Brokerage Inc
4.90 USD 0.07 (1.41%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REAX ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.86 e ad un massimo di 4.98.
Segui le dinamiche di The Real Brokerage Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
REAX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.86 4.98
Intervallo Annuale
3.80 6.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.97
- Apertura
- 4.96
- Bid
- 4.90
- Ask
- 5.20
- Minimo
- 4.86
- Massimo
- 4.98
- Volume
- 2.978 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.23%
20 settembre, sabato