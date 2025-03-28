QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / REAX
Tornare a Azioni

REAX: The Real Brokerage Inc

4.90 USD 0.07 (1.41%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REAX ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.86 e ad un massimo di 4.98.

Segui le dinamiche di The Real Brokerage Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REAX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.86 4.98
Intervallo Annuale
3.80 6.62
Chiusura Precedente
4.97
Apertura
4.96
Bid
4.90
Ask
5.20
Minimo
4.86
Massimo
4.98
Volume
2.978 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-6.84%
Variazione Semestrale
20.99%
Variazione Annuale
-11.23%
20 settembre, sabato