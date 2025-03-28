통화 / REAX
REAX: The Real Brokerage Inc
4.90 USD 0.07 (1.41%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REAX 환율이 오늘 -1.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.86이고 고가는 4.98이었습니다.
The Real Brokerage Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
REAX News
일일 변동 비율
4.86 4.98
년간 변동
3.80 6.62
- 이전 종가
- 4.97
- 시가
- 4.96
- Bid
- 4.90
- Ask
- 5.20
- 저가
- 4.86
- 고가
- 4.98
- 볼륨
- 2.978 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.41%
- 월 변동
- -6.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.99%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.23%
