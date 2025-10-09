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PFXF: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

17.97 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PFXF汇率已更改-0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点17.95和高点18.15进行交易。

关注VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFXF新闻

常见问题解答

PFXF股票今天的价格是多少？

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票今天的定价为17.97。它在17.95 - 18.15范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为18.03，交易量达到616。PFXF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票是否支付股息？

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF目前的价值为17.97。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.69%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PFXF走势。

如何购买PFXF股票？

您可以以17.97的当前价格购买VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票。订单通常设置在17.97或18.27附近，而616和-0.66%显示市场活动。立即关注PFXF的实时图表更新。

如何投资PFXF股票？

投资VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF需要考虑年度范围17.03 - 19.05和当前价格17.97。许多人在以17.97或18.27下订单之前，会比较2.69%和。实时查看PFXF价格图表，了解每日变化。

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF的最高价格是19.05。在17.03 - 19.05内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF的绩效。

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF（PFXF）的最低价格为17.03。将其与当前的17.97和17.03 - 19.05进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PFXF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PFXF股票是什么时候拆分的？

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、18.03和2.69%中可见。

日范围
17.95 18.15
年范围
17.03 19.05
前一天收盘价
18.03
开盘价
18.09
卖价
17.97
买价
18.27
最低价
17.95
最高价
18.15
交易量
616
日变化
-0.33%
月变化
2.69%
6个月变化
-1.16%
年变化
2.69%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%