PFXF: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
今日PFXF汇率已更改-0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点17.95和高点18.15进行交易。
关注VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFXF新闻
- Strategy 旗下数字信用产品 STRC 成为美股优先股 ETF 最大单一持仓
- Strategy's digital credit product STRC becomes largest single holding in US preferred stock ETFs
- PFXF: Growing STRC Exposure Changes The Risk Profile
- PGX: Poor Returns, Almost No Downside Protection, It's A Sell. (NYSEARCA:PGX)
- PFXF: Know What You Are Buying — These Are Not Your Father's Preferred Shares
- PFXF: Trading Banking Sector Issues For Idiosyncratic Risks (NYSEARCA:PFXF)
- PFXF Challenges The S&P 500's Earnings Yield <4% With A Yield >6% (NYSEARCA:PFXF)
- Midstream MLPs: High Income With Equity Characteristics
- SPFF: Chasing The Highest Yields In Preferreds Looks A Bad Idea (NYSEARCA:SPFF)
- NPFI: Low-Volatility Preferred ETF
- Why Taxes Matter For Equity Income, And Where PFXF Fits
- Albemarle Stock Hits 52-Week High On China Tax Rebate Shift - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Global Market Perspectives: AI World Of Opportunities
- If I Were To Retire Today, This Is The 6-ETF Portfolio I'd Own
- PFFV: VRP May Be A Better Choice
- PFXF: An Attractive Risk-Reward Heading Into 2026 (NYSEARCA:PFXF)
- VRP: Preferred ETF With Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Return (NYSEARCA:VRP)
- Income Investing Playbook 2026: Find Yield In A Volatile Rate Environment
- Preferred Stocks Emerge As A High Monthly Income Source
- Oil’s Slide, Treasury Yields And The Hidden Link
- My Near-Perfect 50/50 Retirement Portfolio And The Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Now
- PFXF: Preferred Stock ETF Without Banks (NYSEARCA:PFXF)
- Tax Treatment Of Preferreds Vs. Bonds: Why Qualified Dividends Matter More Now
- How A U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact Preferred Stock Issuers
常见问题解答
PFXF股票今天的价格是多少？
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票今天的定价为17.97。它在17.95 - 18.15范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为18.03，交易量达到616。PFXF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票是否支付股息？
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF目前的价值为17.97。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.69%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PFXF走势。
如何购买PFXF股票？
您可以以17.97的当前价格购买VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票。订单通常设置在17.97或18.27附近，而616和-0.66%显示市场活动。立即关注PFXF的实时图表更新。
如何投资PFXF股票？
投资VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF需要考虑年度范围17.03 - 19.05和当前价格17.97。许多人在以17.97或18.27下订单之前，会比较2.69%和。实时查看PFXF价格图表，了解每日变化。
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF的最高价格是19.05。在17.03 - 19.05内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF的绩效。
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF（PFXF）的最低价格为17.03。将其与当前的17.97和17.03 - 19.05进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PFXF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PFXF股票是什么时候拆分的？
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、18.03和2.69%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.03
- 开盘价
- 18.09
- 卖价
- 17.97
- 买价
- 18.27
- 最低价
- 17.95
- 最高价
- 18.15
- 交易量
- 616
- 日变化
- -0.33%
- 月变化
- 2.69%
- 6个月变化
- -1.16%
- 年变化
- 2.69%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%