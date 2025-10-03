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PFXF: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

18.02 USD 0.17 (0.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFXF exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.87 and at a high of 18.04.

Follow VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PFXF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PFXF stock price today?

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock is priced at 18.02 today. It trades within 17.87 - 18.04, yesterday's close was 17.85, and trading volume reached 716. The live price chart of PFXF shows these updates.

Does VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF is currently valued at 18.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.97% and USD. View the chart live to track PFXF movements.

How to buy PFXF stock?

You can buy VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF shares at the current price of 18.02. Orders are usually placed near 18.02 or 18.32, while 716 and 0.78% show market activity. Follow PFXF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PFXF stock?

Investing in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.03 - 19.05 and current price 18.02. Many compare 2.97% and -0.88% before placing orders at 18.02 or 18.32. Explore the PFXF price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the past year was 19.05. Within 17.03 - 19.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) over the year was 17.03. Comparing it with the current 18.02 and 17.03 - 19.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFXF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PFXF stock split?

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.85, and 2.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
17.87 18.04
Year Range
17.03 19.05
Previous Close
17.85
Open
17.88
Bid
18.02
Ask
18.32
Low
17.87
High
18.04
Volume
716
Daily Change
0.95%
Month Change
2.97%
6 Months Change
-0.88%
Year Change
2.97%
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