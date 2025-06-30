报价部分
货币 / OCIO
回到股票

OCIO: ETF Series Solutions Trust ETF

37.07 USD 0.17 (0.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日OCIO汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点37.07和高点37.07进行交易。

关注ETF Series Solutions Trust ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OCIO新闻

日范围
37.07 37.07
年范围
30.61 37.11
前一天收盘价
36.90
开盘价
37.07
卖价
37.07
买价
37.37
最低价
37.07
最高价
37.07
交易量
1
日变化
0.46%
月变化
2.52%
6个月变化
12.98%
年变化
9.32%
21 九月, 星期日