货币 / OCIO
OCIO: ETF Series Solutions Trust ETF
37.07 USD 0.17 (0.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OCIO汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点37.07和高点37.07进行交易。
关注ETF Series Solutions Trust ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCIO新闻
- 欧克利资本董事史蒂夫·皮尔斯购入6,093股股份
- I need to count the characters in my headline to ensure it’s under 75 characters.
- General Atlantic, Oakley near €1 billion deal for French SaaS firm Brevo - Bloomberg
- Oakley Capital reports 5% NAV return in Q2, 7% for half-year
- Oakley Capital to sell vLex to Clio in $1 billion deal
日范围
37.07 37.07
年范围
30.61 37.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.90
- 开盘价
- 37.07
- 卖价
- 37.07
- 买价
- 37.37
- 最低价
- 37.07
- 最高价
- 37.07
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.46%
- 月变化
- 2.52%
- 6个月变化
- 12.98%
- 年变化
- 9.32%
21 九月, 星期日