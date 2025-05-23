货币 / MAMO
MAMO: Massimo Group
2.94 USD 0.06 (2.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAMO汇率已更改-2.00%。当日，交易品种以低点2.87和高点3.00进行交易。
关注Massimo Group动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MAMO新闻
- Massimo Group completes training with major farm retailer, plans expansion
- Massimo Motor expands into Oregon and Arkansas with 100+ new retail points
- Massimo Group expands golf cart production to Vietnam
- Massimo Group's Revenues Fell 50% And Its Financial Position Is Feeble
- How Ripple Is Taking On SWIFT To Grab 14% Market Share As XRP Price Surges
- InvestingPro Fair Value model predicted Massimo Group’s sharp correction
- Massimo Group shifts to nearshoring amid supply disruptions
- MAMO stock touches 52-week low at $2.1 amid market challenges
日范围
2.87 3.00
年范围
1.84 4.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.00
- 开盘价
- 3.00
- 卖价
- 2.94
- 买价
- 3.24
- 最低价
- 2.87
- 最高价
- 3.00
- 交易量
- 39
- 日变化
- -2.00%
- 月变化
- 8.49%
- 6个月变化
- 10.53%
- 年变化
- -23.04%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值