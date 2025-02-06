货币 / GLSI
GLSI: Greenwich LifeSciences Inc
11.17 USD 0.10 (0.89%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GLSI汇率已更改-0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点11.03和高点11.66进行交易。
关注Greenwich LifeSciences Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLSI新闻
- Greenwich LifeSciences: Fast Track Designation Does Not Solve Fundamental Issues
- Greenwich LifeSciences jumps on FDA fast track for breast cancer therapy
- FDA grants fast track designation to Greenwich LifeSciences’ breast cancer therapy
- Greenwich LifeSciences stock initiated at Outperform by Noble Capital
- Greenwich LifeSciences brings clinical trial management in-house
- Greenwich LifeSciences expands phase III breast cancer trial to Romania
- Greenwich LifeSciences Interview to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money(™) Show on Bloomberg TV
- InvestingPro’s bearish call on GLSI captures 42% downside movement
- Greenwich LifeSciences: Long Time To Results, Little Cash, Hard To Recommend (GLSI)
日范围
11.03 11.66
年范围
8.06 15.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.27
- 开盘价
- 11.66
- 卖价
- 11.17
- 买价
- 11.47
- 最低价
- 11.03
- 最高价
- 11.66
- 交易量
- 109
- 日变化
- -0.89%
- 月变化
- -3.71%
- 6个月变化
- 16.96%
- 年变化
- -22.86%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值