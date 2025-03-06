货币 / ELAB
ELAB: Elevai Labs Inc
5.70 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ELAB汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点5.70和高点5.83进行交易。
关注Elevai Labs Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ELAB新闻
- Northstrive completes Phase II of AI program for obesity treatment
- PMGC Holdings secures $1.67 million from warrant exercise agreement
- Dow Surges Over 300 Points; BJ's Wholesale Shares Fall After Q2 Results - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)
- PMGC Holdings updates executive agreements to include acquisition-based awards
- PMGC terminates electronics firm acquisition to focus on CNC sector
- PMGC signs letter of intent to acquire aerospace CNC machining firm
- Fat, not muscle: drugmakers in race for next weight-loss breakthrough
- PMGC Capital LLC Urges Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) to Accept Term Sheet from Leading Wall Street Bank Behind Many Leading Crypto Strategies
- Northstrive Biosciences Announces Initiation of Phase II of Collaboration to Develop AI Powered Therapies for Obesity and Cardiometabolic Diseases
- PMGC Holdings Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Profitable U.S.-Based AS9100D & ISO 9001:2015 Certified CNC Machine Shop Serving Aerospace, Defense, and Industrial Markets for over 35 years
- PMGC signs LOI to acquire California-based CNC machining company
- Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)
- PMGC Holdings to acquire U.S. electronics manufacturer
- Elevai Labs stock plunges to 52-week low of $2.09 amid steep decline
- Northstrive Biosciences completes phase I research on muscle-wasting treatment
- PMGC Capital LLC, a Subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB), To File Schedule 13D Reporting 5.09% Stake in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRT)
- PMGC Holdings inks employee secondment deal with Northstrive
- PMGC Stock Surges After Subsidiary Inks Deal With Yuva Biosciences To Develop AI Led Therapies - PMGC Holdings (NASDAQ:ELAB)
- Nasdaq Down Over 400 Points; Kroger Posts Upbeat Earnings - PMGC Holdings (NASDAQ:ELAB), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Dow Tumbles 1%; US Initial Jobless Claims Decline - Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
日范围
5.70 5.83
年范围
0.01 7.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.70
- 开盘价
- 5.72
- 卖价
- 5.70
- 买价
- 6.00
- 最低价
- 5.70
- 最高价
- 5.83
- 交易量
- 44
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 17.28%
- 6个月变化
- 25.83%
- 年变化
- 7025.00%
